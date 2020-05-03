Sections
‘Respect journalists for their contribution’: Mamata Banerjee on Press Freedom Day

On April 21, the West Bengal government had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Updated: May 03, 2020 14:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people from inside her car about the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata last month. (PTI File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the role of the press in a democracy and said that the media should perform its duties fearlessly.

“Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our government in Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists. Our government in Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists,” she said on Twitter. 

Banerjee said this with the hashtag #PressFreedomDay which is being celebrated on Sunday.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as the World Press Freedom Day.



India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142 out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released last month.

The Haryana government had last month announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for journalists who are reporting in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after several journalists tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Mumbai and Chennai.

