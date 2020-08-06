Respect SC order, but mosque demolished illegally: AIMPLB

LUCKNOW/AYODHYA

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a key Muslim party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, said on Wednesday that the Ram temple ground-breaking ceremony wouldn’t change the reality that the 16th century mosque was illegally demolished even as another litigant in the suit held out hope for communal amity.

AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that, for the board, the land on which the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, would continue to be mosque land.

“We are quiet because we had said that we would respect the law of the land and go by the court’s verdict. The SC verdict came on November 9, but it’s also a fact that the Supreme Court had held that Babri mosque was illegally demolished and that it was a shameful act and the same view was repeated on November 9,” Jilani said.

He was referring to the November 2019 judgment of the top court on the title suit that cleared the way for the Ram temple. “As far as we are concerned, we also didn’t agree with the Prime Minister and the chief minister participating in the event,” Jilani said.

But another litigant – Iqbal Ansari, the only one among three Muslim invitees who attended the event – said he respected the top court’s judgment and that the dispute was over. “Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Ram temple will also bring overall development to Ayodhya,” he added.

In Ayodhya, a section of Muslims said they were ready to leave behind decades of communal strife and move forward.

Athar Jamal, a 25-year-old student at the city’s Saket PG Degree College, said his generation yearned for development. “Now, with construction of Ram temple, I think big companies will also set up their offices in Ayodhya, generating job opportunities for youth.”

Another local resident, Amzad Ali, hoped the temple will usher in opportunities for him to start his own business. “I want to do my own business. In the coming days, Ayodhya will witness a lot of activity,” said Ali.