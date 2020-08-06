Sections
Home / India News / Respect SC order, but mosque demolished illegally: AIMPLB

Respect SC order, but mosque demolished illegally: AIMPLB

LUCKNOW/AYODHYAThe All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a key Muslim party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, said on Wednesday that the Ram temple...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:05 IST

By Manish Chandra Pandey and Pawan Dixit,

LUCKNOW/AYODHYA

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a key Muslim party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, said on Wednesday that the Ram temple ground-breaking ceremony wouldn’t change the reality that the 16th century mosque was illegally demolished even as another litigant in the suit held out hope for communal amity.

AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that, for the board, the land on which the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, would continue to be mosque land.

“We are quiet because we had said that we would respect the law of the land and go by the court’s verdict. The SC verdict came on November 9, but it’s also a fact that the Supreme Court had held that Babri mosque was illegally demolished and that it was a shameful act and the same view was repeated on November 9,” Jilani said.



He was referring to the November 2019 judgment of the top court on the title suit that cleared the way for the Ram temple. “As far as we are concerned, we also didn’t agree with the Prime Minister and the chief minister participating in the event,” Jilani said.

But another litigant – Iqbal Ansari, the only one among three Muslim invitees who attended the event – said he respected the top court’s judgment and that the dispute was over. “Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Ram temple will also bring overall development to Ayodhya,” he added.

In Ayodhya, a section of Muslims said they were ready to leave behind decades of communal strife and move forward.

Athar Jamal, a 25-year-old student at the city’s Saket PG Degree College, said his generation yearned for development. “Now, with construction of Ram temple, I think big companies will also set up their offices in Ayodhya, generating job opportunities for youth.”

Another local resident, Amzad Ali, hoped the temple will usher in opportunities for him to start his own business. “I want to do my own business. In the coming days, Ayodhya will witness a lot of activity,” said Ali.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong looks to alter perception on temple issue
Aug 06, 2020 00:09 IST
RSS aims to cast temple as symbol of cultural revival
Aug 06, 2020 00:08 IST
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on temple issue
Aug 06, 2020 00:07 IST
Conches, lamps mark festivities across India
Aug 06, 2020 00:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.