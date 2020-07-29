Restriction on artists above 65 likely to be reviewed on August 1, State informs HC

Sections
Government lawyer Purnima Kantharia informed the two-member HC division bench, comprising Justice SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla, that the guidelines were issued in the interests of senior citizen artistes in a bid to protect them from Covid-19 and cannot be termed arbitrary.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:51 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Kantharia said the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government for shooting of films and TV serials is expected to be reviewed on August 1 (Saturday) after the current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

She added that the restrictions were imposed because ageing persons are more vulnerable of contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

She added that changes are expected to be made in the guidelines but as of now it can’t be said as to what those changes would be.

She was responding to a petition filed by Pramod Pandey (70), who has been earning his livelihood by performing bit roles in films and TV serials for the past four decades.

He has challenged a clause contained in the guidelines issued by the state government on May 30 regarding shooting for films and TV serials.

Pandey contended that he might be aged, but he is physically fit.

He argued that the government rule deprived him of the only source of his livelihood, as it prohibited the entry of cast and crew members above 65 years of age to film studios and outdoor shooting sites.

He claimed that a perusal of available data made it clear that majority of the persons affected by Covid-19 are below the age of 65 years.

He stated that he would face grave hardship because of the prejudice, as he would not be able to survive with dignity and self-respect, if prevented from acting.

Amicus curiae, senior advocate Sharon Jagtiani, termed the restrictions imposed on aged artistes as discriminatory, as they have been singled out and similar restrictions were not imposed on senior citizens in other walks of life.

He argued that the guidelines were not based on valid grounds.

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has filed a similar petition challenging the same clause.

