Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday extended the restrictions on domestic flights till November 24 in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. A notification by the ministry issued in the evening also said that the domestic airfare cap, too, will remain in place till November 24 or until further orders.

Domestic flights were suspended on March 25 as the government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. Union aviation minister Hardeep Puri had earlier this month said that he hoped that the number of domestic flights will reach 55 – 60 percent of the pre-coronavirus levels by Diwali this year.

He had also noted a continuous improvement in the domestic air traffic while stating that it had more than doubled by early July from the 30,000 fliers, who boarded flights on May 25, when phased reopening of the sector began after two months of suspension.

In an effort to boost the domestic sector, the ministry had last month cleared an increase in capacity of flight operations to 45% from 33% allowed previously. The Centre had capped domestic flights to a third of their approved summer schedule in an order passed on May 21.

The government has maintained that it aims to further open up domestic routes in a calibrated fashion.

According to ministry data, a total of 1,613 domestic flights operated on July 22 carrying 1,23,475 passengers.

The domestic aviation industry is facing financial losses as they are operating at limited capacity with fares capped for different sectors. The poor load factor has also impacted the industry’s capacity to exploit their allowed quota of flights.

Country’s prominent private carrier IndiGo has decided to lay off 10% of its employees and a global aviation consultancy, CAPA, has predicted that a couple of Indian airlines may go out of business due to the current financial pressure.