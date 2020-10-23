Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Result of ‘Howdy Modi’, Trump calls India’s air ‘filthy’: Kapil Sibal

Result of ‘Howdy Modi’, Trump calls India’s air ‘filthy’: Kapil Sibal

Trump described the air in India,China,and Russia as “filthy” as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

*Kapil Sibal tweeted President Trump’s comments on India’s air and coronavirus death count made during Thursday’s debate (PTI )

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that US President Donald Trump said that India’s air is ‘filthy’, a result of ‘Howdy Modi’ event.

“Trump : Fruits of Friendship 1) Questions India’s Covid death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India “ air is filthy “ 3) Called India “ tariff king “ The result of “Howdy Modi “ Sibal tweeted.

US President Donald Trump described the air in India, China, and Russia as “filthy” as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions at Thursday’s final debate before the November 3 election.

“Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” said Trump while speaking on carbon emissions as he countered Democratic rival Joe Biden at a final debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

Trump further claimed that under his administration the US has had the lowest emission numbers in the last 35 years.

Earlier during his first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the US President said India, China, and Russia “did not exactly give a straight count” on deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
Oct 23, 2020 16:34 IST
Thackeray announces Rs 10,000 crore compensation package for farmers affected by heavy rains
Oct 23, 2020 16:44 IST
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Oct 23, 2020 16:31 IST
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Oct 23, 2020 16:31 IST

latest news

Grenade attack in J&K’s Poonch: 2 suspects picked up, no firm clues yet
Oct 23, 2020 16:41 IST
Riveting tales of fun and fantasy
Oct 23, 2020 16:40 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: It’s Dhoni vs Rohit as CSK, MI lock horns again
Oct 23, 2020 16:41 IST
Labourer falls to death in ditch on Mhada site in Pune
Oct 23, 2020 16:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.