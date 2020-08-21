Sections
Home / India News / Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner, takes over from Ashok Lavasa

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner, takes over from Ashok Lavasa

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, India. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was on Friday appointed as election commissioner in place of Ashok Lavasa who resigned.

President Ram Nath Kovind cleared his appointment with effect from the date he assumes office. His appointment is in place of Lavasa who resigned with effect from August 31.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the president is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar, (IAS retired) as the election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Shri Ashok Lavasa, election commissioner who has resigned with effect August 31,” an official notification of the Ministry of Law and Justice said.

Rajiv Kumar is a retired IAS officer of 1984 batch of Jharkhand cadre.



