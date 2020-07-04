Retired Mumbai cop runs up Rs 25 lakh bill for Covid-19 treatment, kin seek government’s help

Retired Cop was the only earning member and the family is finding it hard to pay the huge cost of his treatment. (ANI Photo)

Family of a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector Tukaram Ghuge, who retired on March 31 from Dongri police station and later tested positive for Covid-19, has written to the state home minister and senior police officials for financial help to meet the cost of his treatment, likely to touch Rs 25 lakh.

Tukaram is currently on ventilator support at the hospital, said his son Rahul.

The letter, written by his wife Sushila, states that the retired policeman was suffering from cold and fever since March 20 but did not apply for medical leave as he wanted to serve out the remaining 10 days of his police service.

A local doctor later advised Tukaram to undergo a Covid-19 test. “In May, his test results came positive. We had to shift him to a hospital because we stay at BIT chawl police colony in Mumbai Central, where families share common toilets,” read Sushila’s letter.

She goes on to write that it was a struggle to admit Tukaram to a hospital due to lack of beds. He was finally admitted to Wockhardt hospital on May 6.

“But his condition deteriorated and he had to be put on a ventilator. His condition has not improved completely,” she says in the letter.

Sushila says that her husband was the sole earning member of the family and it was not possible for her to pay the huge cost of treatment at Wockhardt hospital.

Tukaram’s son Rahul said he hoped to receive help from the government.

“We have been helped by our family and friends. Now we have requested the home department and Mumbai police commissioner. We are hoping that they will help us,” he said.

So far, Tukaram’s family has arranged for Rs 13.5 lakhs to pay the hospital but the bills at the hospital are still pending.

Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police (admin) said, “As per the government rule the Maharashtra Police Kutumbh Arogya Yojna expires once the police staff retires from service. However, we are exploring ways to help him.”