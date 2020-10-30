Sections
Home / India News / Returning from marriage ceremony, 8 die after van falls off hill in Andhra Pradesh

Returning from marriage ceremony, 8 die after van falls off hill in Andhra Pradesh

While six people died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:20 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Eight people, part of a marriage party, including two women and two children, were killed when a van in which they were travelling fell off a ghat road of a hill in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. The accident took place in the early hours of Friday at around 3.30 am when the marriage party was returning from the temple of Lord Venkateshwara located on Tantikonda hill of Gokavaram block, the police said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the brakes of the van had failed as a result of which the driver lost control over the steering and was unable to negotiate the steep curve. The vehicle plunged off the road and fell on the steps-route of the hill meant for pilgrims trekking the hill,” the police said.

While six people died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajahmundry. Six of the deceased were identified as, Kambhala Bhanu of Gokavaram village, Simhadri Prasad of Thakurpalem village, Ella Lakshmi and Ella Divyasri of Diwan Cheruvu village, Chaganti Mohini of Gadarada village and Pachakuri Narasimha of Gangapalem village.

The police said about 22 people had been visited Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple on Tantikonda hill on Thursday evening for the marriage ceremony of their kin. While the bride hailed from Velugubanda village of Rajanagaram block, the groom was from Thagurpalem village of Gokavaram block.

“After the marriage, 17 people of the marriage party began returning in the van early in the morning when the accident took place. The other injured are being treated at the Rajahmundry hospital. Investigation is on,” the police said.

