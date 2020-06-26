Sections
Reuters’ claim of India calling Army to run Covid facilities is ‘far from reality’: Government

The home ministry issued a denial to a story published by international news agency Reuters which claimed India had called in the army to run health care facilities in Delhi in the face of rising Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ITBP has been requested to manage the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility erected to expand Delhi’s capacity to treat Covid patients. (ANI)

The union government has issued a denial to a Reuters news report, carried two days ago on Wednesday, claiming the Centre had called in the Indian Army to run covid-19 treatment and management facilities in Delhi as the number of positive cases were on a rise. The home ministry denial has termed the Reuters report as “far away from reality” and clarified that only medical personnel belonging to the armed forces and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been summoned to assist at some medical facilities in Delhi.

“Reuters headline says “India calls in Army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge”. This news is far away from reality. Note: Army has not been called in, only medical personnel of Armed Forces & CAPF have been asked to assist at some medical facilities in Delhi,” an official statement from the home ministry said on Friday.

The Reuters news story published on Wednesday referred to the temporary Covid care treatment centre erected at the Radha Soami Beas premises in south Delhi and the railway coaches converted into Covid wards, to say they were among the facilities designated to be handled by the armed forces.

“These include a 10,000 bed facility hosted at a religious centre and railway coaches turned into wards,” the report said.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

It also quoted home minister Amit Shah to substantiate its misleading headline.

‘“Armed forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to Covid-19 patients housed in the railway coaches in Delhi,” Home Minister Amit Shah said,’ said the Reuters story.

On Wednesday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had taken over the charge of managing the temporary treatment centre created on the premises of Radha Soami Beas establishment in Chhatarpur area in Delhi on the request of the home ministry.

ITBP chief visits India’s largest Covid 19 care centre with 10,000 beds, says force will deal with any challenge

ITBP has deployed around 1,000 of its medical professionals including doctors, nurses and paramedic staff to work at the facility, created to meet the challenges of the rising number of infections in Delhi.

“India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Jun 24), its highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi,” said the Reuters story, published as it is by several international media organizations, such as Channel News Asia based in Singapore and The Dawn of Pakistan.

This is not the first such assignment handled by ITBP, which also created and ran the Chhawla quarantine centre in the national capital, which was created more than two months ago for Indians evacuated from China and Italy.

Indian Army has also been helping the civil administration in Covid containment efforts with its medical facilities and staff.

