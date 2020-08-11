Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty told Supreme Court on Tuesday that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias in the probe conducted by Bihar Police and added that the FIR lodged against her in Sushant’s death case in the state has no connection with any offence in Patna.

These submissions were made by Rhea’s counsel in the apex court while seeking transfer of the above FIR to Mumbai, where Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14.

On its, part, the Bihar government defended a parallel probe by the state police alleging that Maharashtra police have “not co-operated” with Bihar police in the case, according to PTI.

Earlier Rhea’s counsel, senior advocate Shyam Divan had pointed out to the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that there was considerable delay of over 38 days in lodging of the FIR at Patna.

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve

Divan added that all allegations made by Rajput’s father to police in Patna were related to Mumbai, where Sushant and Rhea lived. He also argued that the Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 persons in the case and the probe had made substantial progress while questioning the parallel probe by Bihar police.

The FIR registered in Patna accuses Rhea of illegal confinement, embezzlement, abetment to suicide among other charges and the probe in the case has now been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rhea had earlier expressed apprehension that she had been proclaimed guilty in an alleged media trial and denied allegations that she had diverted any money belonging to Sushant, with whom she had a live-in relationship.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi files police complaint against those linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian deaths

Sushant’s family has however argued that they were forced to request for a probe by Bihar police in the case due to an alleged cover-up by the Mumbai police, which had not registered an FIR even more than a month after the actor’s death. They have now told CBI to add the charge of murder to the FIR registered by the agency after taking over the probe from Patna police.

The hearing in the case is going on, on August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the “unfortunate” death of the “gifted and talented artist” should come out.

Bihar and Maharashtra government have also been made party to the case which has become a political flashpoint between the two states that have traded barbs accusing each other.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.