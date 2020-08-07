Sections
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement directorate on Friday after the central agency rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakroborty at the ED office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo )

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement directorate on Friday after the central agency rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The ED had filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The late actor’s father had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career, said officials.



