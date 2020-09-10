Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty bail plea hearing today: All you need to know

Rhea Chakraborty bail plea hearing today: All you need to know

The 28-year-old actor was arrested Tuesday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly arranging drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on June 14.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves for NCB office after being summoned in connection with the death by suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, at Santacruz in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A special court in Mumbai will on Thursday hear bail plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was on Tuesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly arranging drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his flat in the city on June 14.

The court will also hear plea filed by Rhea’s brother Showik, who was arrested on September 4 by the NCB for his alleged involvement in the case.

From Rhea’s arrest to her bail plea hearing today, here’s all you need to know:

• After spending Tuesday night at the NCB office, Rhea was on Wednesday moved to Byculla Jail, the only prison for women in Mumbai. Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea and Bhima-Koregaon case accused Sudha Bharadwaj, too, have been lodged here.

• The 28-year-old actor moved special court after a magistrate court on Tuesday night rejected her bail plea. She has been booked under Section 27 A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



• While rejecting Rhea’s bail plea, the court sent her to judicial custody till September 22. Meanwhile, Showik and other accused have been sent in judicial custody till September 23.

• She has been charged by the NCB with arranging drugs for the late 34-year-old actor. However, she herself has not been accused of using drugs. The agency arrested Rhea on Tuesday after three straight days of questioning from September 6-8.

•If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail.

•In her bail plea in the special court, Rhea has stated she is innocent and accused the NCB of ‘falsely implicating’ her in the case. It is also claimed that she was ‘forced into making self-incriminatory confessions’ on the day of her arrest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
Sep 10, 2020 05:35 IST
India bulks up amid provocation by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sep 10, 2020 07:11 IST
Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today
Sep 10, 2020 08:16 IST
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
Sep 10, 2020 07:57 IST

latest news

Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro services resume on Red, Green, Violet lines
Sep 10, 2020 08:38 IST
Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts
Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST
Delhi to see a hot and humid day
Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST
NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over lynching of murder accused in Kushinagar
Sep 10, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.