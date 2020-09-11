Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: NCB says probe at crucial point, actor to move high court

Rhea Chakraborty is being taken for a medical examination after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to SushantSingh Rajput's death probe in Mumbai in this file photo. (ANI Photo)

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail petitions of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special judge GB Gurao, presiding over cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, also rejected the bail applications of four other accused in the case. All the accused are in judicial custody.

Here is what NCB and Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyers said:

* Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, appearing for NCB, welcomed the decision.

* Sarpande said the court, while rejecting the bail pleas, has accepted the contentions of the prosecution that the investigation is at a crucial stage, according to news agency PTI.

* Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they would decide further course of action after reading the court order.

* “Once we get a copy of the order passed by the special NDPS court, we will decide next week on further course of action and about approaching the Bombay High Court,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

* Rhea had claimed in her bail plea that she was falsely implicated in the case. She had also retracted her statement recorded by NCB when she was questioned for three days, claiming that the agency had coerced her into making self-incriminating statements.

* NCB had strongly opposed their bail pleas and said that Rhea knew that Rajput was consuming drugs, but she continued procuring and making payments for drugs.

* The agency had said that although the quantity of banned drugs seized in the case was small, it was still a commercial quantity and worth Rs 185,200.

* “Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty financed and arranged drugs for Rajput and at his instructions,” the NCB had said in its affidavit responding to the bail pleas.

* NCB added that as per the statement given by co-accused and Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant, he used to procure drugs from other accused in the case on the instructions of Rajput and Rhea.

* “The financial transactions were handled by Rhea and sometimes Rajput. Dipesh Sawant used to procure drugs along with co-accused Samuel Miranda (former house manager of Rajput) for Sushant Singh Rajput’s consumption,” the affidavit said.

* NCB had further said that if the accused are released on bail, they may tamper with evidence and try to intimidate key witnesses in the case.

