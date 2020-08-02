Rhea Chakraborty must come forward, join probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Top Bihar police official

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty must join the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput being conducted by Patna Police in Mumbai if she has nothing to hide, Bihar’s top police official has said.

A four-member team of the Patna Police is in Mumbai to probe Rajput’s death after the actor’s father lodged a complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to abetment of suicide, cheating and fraud, against Chakraborty and six others.

The team reached Mumbai on July 27 and began its probe.

Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar’s director general of police, said in an interview to a Hindi television news channel on Saturday that Chakraborty must have the courage to face any investigator.

“She was the one who called for a CBI probe… I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate the case. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case,” Pandey told Aaj Tak.

“She should say I am here and anyone can ask any question and probe whatever they want to. Why play a game of hide and seek?” he asked.

Pandey said they are not accusing anyone and the probe into Rajput’s death shouldn’t be turned into a Maharashtra versus Bihar battle amid reports that the police team from Patna is not being helped by the force in Mumbai.

“I am saying a simple thing that one should look at the sentiments of the country’s people. People say that he was a vibrant, enthusiastic and successful young man. They feel there is some kind of mystery if a man who had money and fame hangs himself,” he said.

“That mystery must be probed and truth must come out. Why should anyone have any problem with that? Bihar Police have registered an FIR and started a probe,” he added.

The top official said they are not out to frame or let anyone off and that they do not have any personal enmity with her without naming Chakraborty.

The Patna Police team, he said, is using every channel to get in touch with Chakraborty.

“We have been saying they should come forward. If there is no evidence we wouldn’t arrest them but the day we have the evidence we wouldn’t let anyone off—director, producer, a billionaire, a big businessman,” he added.

“It is our moral responsibility to tell the people of the country what’s the truth and not make it any more mysterious. It’s a big responsibility we have to bear. Mumbai Police also have that responsibility,” he added.

The DGP said they don’t have any document or evidence related to the case except the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father. Pandey said Bihar police want the forensic science laboratory reports, inquest report, post-mortem report and relevant CCTV footage in order to facilitate the probe.

They also want details of those who were examined by Mumbai Police and what they have said in their statements, the top police official said.

“We don’t want to arrest just anyone and don’t want to be called a hero by maligning anyone. The people of Bihar and this country just want to know why has this case become so mysterious,” he said.

Pandey had said earlier that the Bihar police is capable enough to investigate the matter and it was for the family of the actor to demand a CBI probe. “We do not and should not demand CBI enquiry. Bihar Police is capable of doing the investigation in the case. A senior IPS officer would be sent to Mumbai for assisting the four-member team,” he said.

Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai. The top court will hear her plea on August 5. Both Bihar and Maharashtra governments have already filed caveats in the Supreme Court that they should be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty’s plea.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.