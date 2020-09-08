Sections
Rhea Chakraborty's arrest will 'silence' her supporters: Chirag Paswan

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest will ‘silence’ her supporters: Chirag Paswan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant’s death case.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Actor Rhea Chakraborty being taken for medical examination after being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty will “silence” those supporting her.  “The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. This arrest will silence all those who were standing with her,” he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput”.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant's death case.

