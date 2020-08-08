Sections
Home / India News / ‘Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer case pointless’: Sushant Rajput’s father

‘Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer case pointless’: Sushant Rajput’s father

The statement came on a day when Mumbai Police informed the Supreme Court about the status of its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death at his Bandra house on June 14.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:29 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father accused the Mumbai police of showing no urgency in conducting the inquest proceedings in order to find the culprits responsible for his son’s death. (HT Photo)

The father of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has told the Supreme Court that the petition filed by his son’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the police case from Patna to Mumbai has become unnecessary after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took up the case.

The statement came on a day when Mumbai police informed the Supreme Court, in a sealed cover, about the status of its probe into the actor’s death at his Bandra house on June 14.

In his response affidavit filed ahead of the hearing of the case on Tuesday, Sushant’s father stated that even after 54 days of inquiry, the Mumbai police had not found any ground to register an FIR. “If the respondent No.3 (State of Maharashtra) has found no evidence qua the petitioner (Rhea) in 54 days of inquiry, it only reflects one conclusion that the Respondent No.3 is trying to shield the petitioner for reasons best known to them.”

He informed the Court that prior to his son’s death, in two complaints dated February 19 and February 25, he informed the Mumbai police about an apprehension of threat to his son’s life on which no action was taken. The father further accused the Mumbai police of showing no urgency in conducting the inquest proceedings in order to find the culprits responsible for his son’s death.



Pointing to the language employed in Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) relating to inquest, he said, “The Inquest proceeding under Section 174 CrPC refers to term such as ‘immediately’ and ‘forthwith’ which reflect the nature of urgency expressed by the legislature in preparing an inquest report by the police officer.” In the present case, Rhea was questioned four days after the incident.

With his complaint now entrusted to the CBI, father of the late actor said, “the present transfer petition has become infructuous.” He said that Rhea will now have to file a fresh petition challenging the probe by CBI as the case no longer rests with Bihar police.

He referred to Rhea’s tweets on social media platform where she had requested the Union home minister for a CBI enquiry into Sushant’s death.

“Now since the Respondent No.1 (State of Bihar) has entrusted the FIR to the CBI and Union of India has accepted the said request, the Petitioner should not have any grievance in this regard,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit further explained that CBI can proceed with the case even if Maharashtra was unwilling to give consent. It referred to a recent case decided by the Supreme Court in Kanwal Tanuj v State of Bihar (2020) to state, “no consent would be required from another state once consent is given from the state which had registered the FIR.”

The late actor’s father even defended the registration of his FIR with Bihar police, claiming that “the consequence of a criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation” suffered by his son would impact him as he was the Class I legal heir of his unmarried son and the money (left by his son) was required to be “returned or accounted for” to him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Aug 08, 2020 21:36 IST
No sense in denying people the joys of weekends at Sukhna Lake
Aug 08, 2020 21:36 IST
India and China hold Major General-level talks
Aug 08, 2020 21:43 IST
PGIMER to test Covishield vaccine’s safety, immunogenicity
Aug 08, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.