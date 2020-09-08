Sections
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22

NCB has accused Rhea Chakraborty of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput’s consumption purpose.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations taken for medical examination to hospital in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT PHOTO)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in procuring and consuming drugs in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s bail plea was rejected by the district magistrate.

The 28-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier in the day after three days of questioning by the agency.

Top officials of the drug agency had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty’s custody but will oppose if she seeks bail.

Chakraborty’s arrest comes day after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also proving the case with different angles. Chakraborty has been questioned by both the agencies.

The CBI has also questioned her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty. Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative director Siddharth Pithani, his former business manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda were also questioned by the agency.

The CBI took over the investigation into Rajput’s death last month based on a FIR filed by his father KK Singh. The actor was found dead in his rented Bandra house on June 14.

