Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rhea should be released without further harassment: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Rhea should be released without further harassment: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury , who had said in the past that Chakraborty was being “falsely implicated” following her arrest in connection with a drug probe linked to Rajput’s death, claimed on Twitter that she was a victim of a “political conspiracy”.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (ANI (file photo))

A day after a panel of doctors at AIIMS in Delhi ruled out murder as the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury , on Sunday demanded that the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty be released forthwith without further harassment.

Chowdhury , who had said in the past that Chakraborty was being “falsely implicated” following her arrest in connection with a drug probe linked to Rajput’s death, claimed on Twitter that she was a victim of a “political conspiracy”.

“Now the BJP propaganda machinery may accuse the forensic team of AIIMS who has nullified the allegation that Rhea Chakroborty conspired to kill Sushsnt Singh Rajput, the state Congress chief tweeted.

“We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakroborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of Political conspiracy (sic),” he added.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, a six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed theories of “poisoning and strangling” in Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Oct 04, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:19 IST
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Oct 04, 2020 20:02 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Oct 04, 2020 20:23 IST

latest news

Adah Sharma: Getting stereotyped is a common thing
Oct 04, 2020 20:21 IST
Spread awareness on benefits of agriculture laws: Haryana CM to progressive farmers
Oct 04, 2020 20:18 IST
France, Italy search for missing victims after deadly floods
Oct 04, 2020 20:17 IST
Glitch in e-kharid portal slows down paddy procurement in Haryana
Oct 04, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.