Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hndustan Times New Delhi

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been brought to the Byculla jail (PTI Photo)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla jail by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday morning.

She was arrested by the agency on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest came 3 days after the arrest of her brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB.

