Rhea registers complaint against Sushant’s sister

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and Delhi-based Dr Tarun Kumar on Monday, alleging Dr Kumar’s prescription for Rajput contained medication prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe confirmed the receipt of the complaint.

Chakraborty’s legal counsel Satish Maneshinde said the six-page complaint was submitted to Bandra police station on Monday, to register a first information report against Priyanka and Dr Kumar.

This development came on a day the 28-year-old actor was questioned for nearly eight hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of their probe into allegations of drug abuse in Rajput’s death. So far, the agency has arrested nine people in connection with this case, including Chakraborty’s brother Showik. Deputy director general, NCB, Ashok Jain said, “Rhea has been sent home after today’s inquiry and we have asked her to join again tomorrow. She has been cooperating with the investigation. We are verifying and examining the information that we are receiving from the accused.”

Chakraborty’s complaint stated that Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in addition to other mental health issues, and that he “abruptly” stopped medication. It further alleged that Priyanka, who had no medical training, was sending Rajput medication, which Chakraborty discovered on June 8 after Rajput showed her messages he had exchanged with Priyanka.

“Prima facie, the prescription appeared to be fabricated. The medicines prescribed by the doctor are prohibited from being prescribed electronically without consultation with the patient,” Chakraborty said in the complaint. “Rajput died just a few days after he obtained the prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed

Dr Kumar did not respond to HT’s calls or messages.

Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that the complaint with Mumbai Police is a ploy to derail the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation probe. Singh said Mumbai police did not have any right in this matter. “The complaint is itself an offence. This is a ploy to derail and deflect the investigation. This is an attempt to keep Mumbai police alive in the case so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter,” he told reporters.

Chakraborty is an accused in the case of Rajput’s death. She lived with Rajput till June 8. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His father, KK Singh, alleged Chakraborty abetted Rajput’s suicide in a complaint filed in Patna on July 28.