Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were on Saturday remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9.

Chakraborty and Miranda were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday.

Kaizen Ebrahim, also apprehended by the NCB on Friday, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days till September 19.

On Friday morning, teams of NCB searched the premises of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case in the late actor’s death probe after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

(with agency inputs)