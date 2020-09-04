Sections
Home / India News / Riots: Jamia student held under UAPA denied bail

Riots: Jamia student held under UAPA denied bail

The court, while rejecting the bail, said the statements of the protected witnesses in the case reflected the role of many suspects, including Tanha, regarding the protest sites and how everything was planned.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who was arrested under a stringent anti-terror law — the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February that left 53 people dead. (File photo for representation)

Tanha, a BA third-year student in Persian, was arrested in May in connection with the north-east Delhi riots.

Appearing for Tanha, advocates Siddharth Aggarwal and Sowjhanya Shankaran, said he was falsely implicated in the case. They said the invocation of UAPA against him was bad in law.



