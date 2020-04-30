Sections
Home / India News / Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, 4 others allowed to travel to Mumbai by Delhi Police

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, 4 others allowed to travel to Mumbai by Delhi Police

Four other people were allowed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi along with Riddhima Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Delhi Police on Thursday issued movement passes to 5 people, including late Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, to visit Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after losing his fight with cancer.

Four other people were allowed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi along with Riddhima Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

“Along with Ridhima - Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai - got permission to travel to Mumbai,” Meena added.

National Film Award winner Rishi Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news.



A message released by Kapoor’s family said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last”.

The nation mourned the passing away of the senior actor who is known to have entertained several generations over the decades. Actors, members of the film fraternity, diplomats, politicians and sports persons from across the country condoled Kapoor’s demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Kapoor as a “powerhouse of talent” and said that he is anguished by his demise.

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” PM’s tweet read.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news saying he was devastated. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Bachchan posted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwakl said Kapoor “entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career”.

“What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor was in New York for more than a year for treatment and returned to India in September 2019. His health had frequently been in focus ever since his diagnosis. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 15:29 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
Apr 30, 2020 14:17 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Mauricio Pochettino ‘wants to manage Spurs’ again
Apr 30, 2020 15:26 IST
Japan Airlines net profit falls nearly 65% as virus hits travel
Apr 30, 2020 15:26 IST
PM Modi’s popularity gets a huge boost for being face of Covid-19 efforts
Apr 30, 2020 15:28 IST
Cattle feast on cabbage, cauliflowers in Himachal as prices plummet
Apr 30, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.