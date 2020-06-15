Rivals CPI(M), TMC share similar pictures of relief operations after Cyclone Amphan, trigger row

The CPI(M) has accused the TMC of stealing the picture, O’Brien didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages. (TWITTER.)

Triggering a controversy, Trinamool Congress’ national spokesperson Derek O’Brien shared on Twitter exactly the same picture of relief operations after Cyclone Amphan, which had been tweeted at least five days ago by arch rival CPI(M).

While the CPIM has accused the TMC of stealing the picture, O’Brien didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages. Some top leaders of the TMC refused to comment saying that only O’Brien can comment as he had shared the picture.

The picture showed some people carrying relief material on a boat after Cyclone Amphan. A Kolkata-based organization, however, said that the relief material was sent by them and they had shared the pictures with O’Brien.

On May 26, the CPI(M)’s West Bengal committee first shared the picture saying that ‘our comrades’ have started relief and restoration work.

“#Amphan has caused devastating damage in WB midst of a grim struggle combating the #Covid-19. Our comrades have started relief and rehabilitation work. These photos are from Hasnabad. We demand immediate declaration of national calamity by Central Govt. #RedVolunteers,” wrote the CPI(M), West Bengal committee on its official twitter handle while sharing the picture on May 26.

Five days later on May 31, TMC’s national spokesperson shared the same picture from his twitter handle. Even though he mentioned that the government was providing relief, nowhere did O’Brien state that the picture was related to relief operations carried out by the state.

He wrote: “Sharing some pics taken a week ago #Sunderbans a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Rs 6250 crore relief from #Bengal govt for the state, including Rs 20,000 each for restoration of up to 10 lakh homes lost or destroyed in #Amphan”

Super Cyclone Amphan, the first super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after the super cyclone that hit Odisha in 1999, had hit the Bengal coast on May 20, killing 98 people and affecting more than 10 crore in eight districts. The CPI(M) had written that the picture was of relief operations that were being carried out at Hasnabad, one of the worst-hit areas in the Sunderbans.

The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the TMC for this saying that the ruling party has hardly provided any relief and hence they don’t have any pictures to share.

“The TMC has hardly provided any relief to the people. From where will they get the pictures of relief work? Hence they are borrowing it from CPI(M). They are busy in looting relief material,” said Dilip Ghosh,