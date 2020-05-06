Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter

Sections
The operation to nab Riyaz Naikoo was launched in his native Beigpora Gulazapura in Awantipora by the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Tuesday night.

May 06, 2020

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riyaz Naikoo, who was leading the banned Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir valley, had been trapped in Beighbora village in Pulwama. ((Photo: Twitter/@IjoydeepRoy))

Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo has been killed along with two more by security forces in an operation in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a senior security official said on Tuesday.

Riyaz Naikoo, who was leading the banned Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir valley, was trapped in a joint operation launched by security forces in Beighbora village of Pulwama district earlier in the day.

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh is supervising the operation.

A senior police officer described Riyaz Naikoo’s elimination as a huge success. He had been on the run for eight years.



Naikoo is learnt to be close to the Pakistan-based Hizbul chief, Syed Salahuddin, who was declared a global terrorist by the US in 2017.

Naikoo had taken over as chief of the terror group after the outfit’s Kashmir commander Burhan Wani was gunned down in July 2016.

The tech-savvy Naikoo, who used to give private tuitions to school children before joining Hizbul Mujahideen, had played a crucial role in holding the terror group’s hold in the valley after the group’s Zakir Musa split the outfit in 2017 to form his own group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. Zakir Musa’s new outfit was claimed to be an affiliate of Al Qaeda. Musa was killed in an encounter in Tral in May last year.

