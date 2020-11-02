RJD bastion set for triangular contest

PATNA: All eyes in Bihar on Tuesday will be trained on one assembly constituency in particular -- Raghopur in Vaishali district. This where the political heir to Rastriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad, his younger son and the party’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is fighting for re-election to the House

For the 31-year-old, the stakes are high. It’s a prestige battle for Yadav; losing the seat will diminish his stature as the leader and star campaigner of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) comprising the RJD, Congress and left parties seeking to end the 15-year reign of chief minister Nitish Kumar. Locals say it’s by no means a cakewalk for the RJD scion, who is in a triangular contest against candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) .

The BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had lost to Yadav in the 2015 election after winning the seat in 2010 from his mother, is back in the fray against the leader of the opposition, whom he accuses of neglecting the constituency and doing little by way of its development, a key BJP plank in the three-phase polls

“It’s a tight fight and the result could throw up a surprise. Much would depend on how Yadavs vote this time as they are key to the fate of the candidates here. Rajput votes are also crucial,” said Arjun Rai, a resident of Bidupur, part of the Raghopur constituency.

Located across the Ganga in Vaishali district, Raghopur has been an RJD bastion since the mid-1990s; Lalu Prasad represented the seat in 1995 and 2000 and his wife Rabri Devi from 2005 to 2010. In 2010, Rabri Devi lost the seat to BJP’s Satish Kumar, also a Yadav, by a margin of 13,000 votes. In 2015, Kumar lost to Tejashwi Yadav by a margin of 19,000 votes.

Although the constituency has a history of polarisation on caste lines, issues like roads, power, education and healthcare are also on the minds of voters. This is the reason why the construction of a six-lane bridge from Kachi Dargah in Patna and Bipudur over the Ganga at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, commissioned in January 2016 by chief minister Nitish Kumar, is being played up by both Yadav and Kumar as a key initiative to give better connectivity to the constituency from the state capital.

“ During my stint as deputy CM from 2015 November to 2017 July, several road projects worth Rs 900 crore were given and the Kachi Dargah bridge was commissioned with connectivity with diara areas ( riverine belts of the Ganga),” Yadav said at a rally in Bidupur.

He also underlined the point that Raghopur will once again get the chance of electing not just an MLA but a potential CM.

“Raghopur ki janata vidhayak nahin, CM chunti hai, like my father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Dev,” (The people of Raghopur don’t elect just an MLA. They elect the CM...) This time, you will elect a CM,” he said, appealing to the sentiments of the Yadav community, with an eye on a possible division of Yadav votes.

The RJD is also worried about its organisational base being weak in the constituency this time because of the recent defection of former MLA Uday Narayan Rai-- a close confidant of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad-- to the ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), which is a BJP ally. Rai is considered a prominent Yadav face in the constituency.

Poll managers of BJP candidate Satish Kumar say they are unfazed by Yadav’s attempt to rally around his community as the RJD’s CM candidate.

“Has Tejashwi worked for the constituency in the last five years?. The Kanchi Dargah bridge was conceptualised and initiated by the chief minister during Kumar’s stint as a MLA and it is now on the verge of completion. There was big work in the constituency on the power and education front and healthcare during NDA’s rule,” said Ganesh Rai, a poll manager and BJP leader of Raghopur. Satish Kumar could not be reached for comment; he was busy in the campaign.

The BJP has deployed some of its heavyweights in the campaign for Kumar with defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing a rally on Friday . In his speech, Singh reportedly harped on development works executed by the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, especially in Raghopur, highlighting how power supply and roads had improved in the last 15 years.

Poll permutations of both the RJD and BJP have suffered a setback because of the LJP fielding a Rajput candidate, Rakesh Roshan, who is capable of dividing the crucial Rajput votes. LJP chief Chiraj Paswan has campaigned for his party’s nominee in the constituency. Observers say the LJP candidate could hurt the BJP more than the RJD in case there is a heavy division of Rajput votes.

BJP poll managers are aware of the challenges and are banking heavily on economically backward classes (EBCs), which would compensate for any erosion in support of Rajputs voters and also on a division of Yadav votes.

In the constituency, Yadav voters number around 150,000, Rajputs around 50,000 and others like the EBCs and scheduled castes make up around 100,000. Muslims voters number a few thousand.

“Voting in the constituency is always on caste lines . This time, there is a triangular fight but the LJP is not a big, formidable force in the constituency and only can cut the votes of both the RJD and BJP. That could make the winning margin low for the successful candidate,” said Randhir Kumar, a retired employee and an avid political observer.