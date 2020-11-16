RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar chief minister-designate Nitish Kumar today, the party announced. It has decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony saying the mandate in the Bihar Assembly election is against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The RJD boycotts swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate was replaced with ‘Government Order’. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the people’s representative and stand with the public,” the party said in a tweet on Monday.

Kumar, meanwhile, will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term in Patna at a ceremony today. It will be held at around 4:30 pm.

In a meeting held on Sunday morning, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders had chosen Nitish Kumar as the leader of the alliance’s legislature party.

In the recently held assembly election, the NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who fought the election along with the Janata Dal (United), won 74 seats. The JD(U) secured 43 seats while eight were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.