RJD to stage dharna to support agitating farmers, urges Bihar cultivators to join in

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday announced its support to the farmers agitating in and around Delhi seeking the repeal of three recent farm laws and decided to stage a dharna in the state capital on Saturday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who will lead the dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan, also urged the farmers of the state to join in the protest, claiming that the new farms laws were brought in without consulting the stakeholders and would badly hit them in the long run.

Criticising the BJP government for not honouring its promises, Tejashwi said that the Centre was out to discontinue the system of minimum support price (MSP) for the agricultural produce and allow the corporates to take over farming. “What did the BJP do with its promise to fix MSP by an additional 50% of the total cost of production? Once the corporates take over, farmers would not be able to get the MSP,” claimed the RJD leader.

He also said the new laws will enable big players to stock as much quantity of grains and other farm products as possible, since the stock limit has been done away with.

“Once the grains, pulses, potatoes, onions, etc. are exhausted from the farmers’ possession, corporates would scale up the market price of the commodities exorbitantly,” he claimed.

Tejashwi also took a serious view of excluding the RJD from the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the strategy to fight Covid and said it was unfortunate that the PM sought to ignore the party that emerged as the largest one in the just concluded state polls.