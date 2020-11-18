Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t even know National Anthem, accuses RJD; posts video

A day after raking up the corruption charge against Bihar’s new education minister Mewalal Choudhary, the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Wednesday posted an old video of Choudhary singing Jana Gana Mana in what appears to be a school event. In the video, Choudhary could be seen singing the National Anthem, but he forgets words in between. “Bihar Education Minister Mevalal Chaudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Do you have any shame left, Nitish Kumar ji? Where have you sunk your conscience?” the RJD tweeted.

In 2017, Choudhary was sacked from JD(U) for his alleged involvement in a corruption case when he headed the Bihar Agriculture University. “The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar, the patron of 60 scams. This man can fall to the lowest level for a chair,” the RJD had tweeted on Tuesday.

According to sources, an FIR was lodged against him on February 20, 2017 with the Sabour police station in Bhagalpur on the directives of the then Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind, who set up a probe committee after several applicants alleged irregularities in appointments. Choudhary was booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine of forged document) and 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & Election Watch has revealed that not only Choudhary, eight ministers of Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet, including Mewalal, have declared criminal cases including six with declared serious criminal cases against them.