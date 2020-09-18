Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Road accidents down 35% this year

Road accidents down 35% this year

New Delhi: The number of road accidents in the first six months of the year (January to June) were around 1,60,000, 35% less than the average number of accidents reported in the...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:16 IST

By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa,

New Delhi: The number of road accidents in the first six months of the year (January to June) were around 1,60,000, 35% less than the average number of accidents reported in the corresponding period in the previous six years, an obvious result of a nationwide lockdown imposed in March to slow the spread of the Covid-19 infection. The number of people who died also dropped by 30% this year.

The information on the accidents was provided by the government in Parliament on Thursday.

On an average, nearly 2,48,000 road accidents were reported between January and June each year between 2014 and 2019. The month-wise breakup of accidents for the previous years is from annual reports on road accidents published by the ministry of road transport and highways, and annual reports on accidental deaths and suicides published by the ministry of home affairs. (See chart 1)

There was a drop in the number of road accidents between 2019 and 2020 in all states and union territories except three small northeastern states – Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland. Among big states, the largest percentage drop in the number of road accidents was seen in Karnataka (48%). Delhi reported a 46% drop in accidents this year. (See chart 2)



The 68-day long nationwide lockdown imposed in the last week of March, reduced traffic and mobility in the months of April and May. Even in June, many parts of the country were under localised lockdowns, and many business, merchant and recreational establishments continued to be closed. The number of accidents from April to June this year (50,336) was 55% less than the corresponding number last year (1,12,215).

In terms of fatalities in road accidents, 56,288 people died in the first six months of this year compared to 79,678 in the same period last year, a drop of about 30%.

In the April to June period, the number of fatalities in road accidents dropped by nearly 51% compared to the same period in 2019, which is about 20,000 less fatalities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Shots fired, accountant assaulted at his Kharar house in midnight attack
Sep 18, 2020 01:07 IST
Government schools in Chandigarh begin preparations to partially reopen from September 21 onwards
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Opposition parties snub Congress in joint protest over GST
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid tally breaches 9,000 mark, toll rises to 106 with five fatalities
Sep 18, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.