Row over Agra’s Mughal Museum’s link with Shivaji, project in need of funds

The under-construction Mughal Museum, which is now likely to be named after the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stands about 1,300 metres east of the Taj Mahal, awaiting funds for its completion.

According to historians, Shivaji once visited Agra during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

There are various theories around what took place during that visit. The most popular one is that Shivaji was arrested and kept in a jail within the Agra Fort but managed to hide himself in a basket of fruits and escaped. The ASI had also attempted to identify the jail where Shivaji was kept. There is also a statue of Shivaji at the gate of Agra Fort to mark this incident.

Retired head of the department of history at St John’s College, Dr RC Mishra, however, had a different view but admitted that Shivaji came to Agra during the reign of Aurangzeb and camped away from Agra Fort at a location near present Gwalior Road.

“Aurangzeb had taken Shivaji as hostage in his camp. It is said that Shivaji bribed the guards on duty and escaped,” said Dr Sharma. He said Mughal Museum was the appropriate name. There was no sense in naming the museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Also read: ‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’ - Yogi Adityanath

On April 17, 2017, the Agra airport was named as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Airport. Another demand that has been raised time and again is to name Agra as ‘Agravan’ after Maharaja Agrasen. BJP MLA from Agra (North) late Jagan Prasad Garg had moved this proposal and the history department of Dr BR Ambedkar University was working to trace the links between Agra and Maharaja Agrasen who is much revered by the Agarwal community.

However, there was no demand to name the museum after Shivaji and so the announcement about name change took many by surprise.

“It was a long pending demand of the tourism sector to have a grand museum in the Taj city. The existing museum on the Taj Mahal premises has failed to serve the purpose and is not visited by tourists,” said Rajeev Saxena, vice president of the Tourism Guild of Agra.

“The tourists coming to Agra and visiting Mughal period monuments were unable to connect with the chronology of the Mughal dynasty. Hence this museum was visualized to make them aware of Mughal hierarchy, architecture, art, craft, weaponry, manuscripts and coins through the Mughal Museum,” said Saxena.

“This Mughal Museum was also aimed at increasing night stay of tourists as an added attraction. The idea of the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was to give a global recognition to this museum. Provision was made for performing arts at the museum’s art gallery and a fashion corridor. It was designed by David Chipperfield and even foreign tourists visiting Agra used to ask when this Mughal Museum would be open for tourists,” he said.

“In recent years, it was also decided to incorporate Braj art and culture in it. Now, the museum’s name is to be changed and since this the government’s decision, we cannot do much. However, what is important is that it gets completed and serves the purpose,” said Saxena.

Shamshuddin, president of Approved Tourist Guide Association, dubbed the name change as a ‘political move’. “Chhatrapati Shivaji had a connect with Agra Fort where his statue is placed. There is no connect of the Maratha king with Agra beyond that. So changing the name is not the right decision,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee member Dr Madhurima Sharma too smelt politics behind the name change. “The state government is not releasing funds needed but is indulging in name change for political gain,” she said.

However, BJP state secretary Vijay Shivhare said the decision was justified. “The Mughals came and ruled us so there is no logic calling it ‘Mughal Museum’,” he said.

The museum, being constructed by the UP tourism department, was visualized by former Samajwadi Party chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2015. He laid the foundation stone in 2016 with the target to get it completed by 2017 with the project cost of Rs 141 crore.

Initially, the work went on at a steady pace but later both funding and work were hit, more so due to Covid-19-induced lockdown. Many in the city had forgotten about it till they were reminded of it on Monday when chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced to rename it after Shivaji.