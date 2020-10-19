Sections
Rs 10,000 fine in Rajasthan if religious, political gathering crosses 100

The penalty will also be charged if social distancing is not maintained, face mask not worn or not worn properly by the participants, arrangements of screening and hygiene not made or number of participants are more than 100, states the notification.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A Rs 10,000 penalty will be imposed if any social gathering crosses more than 100 people, apart from registration of a case, according to a notification issued by the Rajasthan government.

The state home department, in the order issued under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, said a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on those organising any social, religious, political or any other kind of public gathering or general function, other than marriage or funeral, without prior permission from the district magistrate.

The penalty will also be charged if social distancing is not maintained, face mask not worn or not worn properly by the participants, arrangements of screening and hygiene not made or number of participants are more than 100, states the notification.

The state government has authorised all the executive magistrates, chief executive officers of the Zila Parishad and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to take action against those who do not follow the guidelines of the Epidemic Act.

The Bharatpur district police on Sunday had registered FIR against 33 Gujjar leaders, including convener of Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti Kirori Singh Bainsla, for violation of coronavirus guidelines.

The leaders were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Disaster Management Act 2005, Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

