Sections
Home / India News / Rs 26 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Rs 26 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

A man was robbed of Rs 26 lakhs at gunpoint in Bihars Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Muzaffarpur

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV and police have started an investigation. (File photo for representation)

A man was robbed of Rs 26 lakhs at gunpoint in Bihars Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Mukesh, the manager of former RJD MLA Musafir Paswan, was on the way to Motihari when his bike was stopped by six men at Sahwajpur Raghopur Chowk in Ahiyapur police station area, they said.

The six men were also on bikes, police said.

They snatched from Mukesh the two bags that had the cash and fled the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Niraj Kumar Singh said.



The entire incident has been captured on CCTV and police have started an investigation, he added.

Mukesh was heading to Motihari for making payments to labourers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Black Lives Matter: British Museum founder’s bust removed
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Arsonists set fires in US’ Wisconsin as police shoot Jacob Blake, a Black man
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.