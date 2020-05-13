Sections
Home / India News / Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs: Sitharaman

Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs: Sitharaman

Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible will get this collateral-free credit, along with credit guarantee to banks.

Updated: May 13, 2020 16:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Screen Grab)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday businesses including MSMEs and SMEs will get a Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans to meet operational liabilities built up, buy raw material and restart business.

Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing a press conference to give the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as day earlier.

She said the emergency credit line to businesses and MSMEs from banks and NBFCs up to 20% of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020.

Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible will get this collateral-free credit, along with credit guarantee to banks.



These loans to have four year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal repayment. The interest to be capped 100% credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest scheme can be availed till October 31.

She said there won’t be any guarantee fee or fresh collateral and that 45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs.

Nirmala Sitharaman said the Rs 20 lakh crore package is essentially to spur growth and build a self-reliant India.

“This package is focussed on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, demography and demand. Accordingly, the focus will be what can be identified as factors of production - land, labour, liquidity and law,” she said.

The finance minister said the announcements about the economic package is in line with PM Modi’s vision. “In his address, the Prime Minister didn’t mean isolated India, but a confident India,” said Sitharaman.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
May 13, 2020 16:35 IST
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
May 13, 2020 16:50 IST
In FM’s address, emphasis on ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ as she explains term in 4 languages
May 13, 2020 16:48 IST
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
May 13, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi in special video
May 13, 2020 16:47 IST
Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs: Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 16:44 IST
Confident of Nepal playing in top-flight soon: Delhi Capitals’ Lamichhane
May 13, 2020 16:43 IST
Ten inmates test Covid-19 positive in Agra Central Jail, 102 others to be tested
May 13, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.