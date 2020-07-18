Rs 50 lakh to family of those dying during Covid-19 duty in Odisha

The Odisha government on Friday announced the family members and next of kin of anyone drafted into Covid-19 duty who succumbs to the infection would be eligible for the ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50 lakh.

Similarly, the family members of the ASHA and Anganwadi workers will get the monthly pension till their retirement age.

More than 600 corona warriors have tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha so far.

Earlier, the state government had announced the ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for policemen, doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers engaged in Covid-19 duty.

In a separate notification, the government said family members of Anganwadi workers dying on duty will get a monthly pension of Rs 7,500 a month while the kin of deceased ASHA worker will get a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

Two days ago, an ASHA worker in Khurda district died while distributing medicines and in May a 50-year-old ASHA worker in Angul district died while spreading awareness messages on the coronavirus disease.

Last week, an Anganwadi supervisor succumbed to Covid-19 at his home in Ganjam district.

Bhubaneswar on Friday saw a record single-day surge of 124 cases on a day Odisha’s tally crossed 16,000. Bhubaneswar, which has so far seen over 1,000 Covid-19 cases, went under lockdown from July 17 night till July 31 barring a gap of seven hours every day.

In Odisha, Covid-19 cases have surged over the last 10 days with an average positivity rate of 9. At least 600 cases have been reported on an average during the period.

At least 33% of the total cases are from local contact indicating community transmission.