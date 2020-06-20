Sections
Venkaiah Naidu urges new Rajya Sabha members to make good use of opportunity

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Parliament Security personnel conducting thermal scanning of Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu in wake of Coronavirus threat at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO/R. RAVEENDRAN) (ANI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged the newly-elected members of the Upper House to make good use of the opportunity of contributing to the transformation of the country over the next six years. He reminded the new members that it is an honour to be in Rajya Sabha, an institution founded on the principle of federalism that guides lawmaking and governance in the country.

In his message of felicitations on Twitter to the 61 members from 20 states, Naidu said, “The 61 members, representing as many as 20 political parties, besides Independents, highlights the diversity of our polity and at the same time our resolute sense of unity of purpose and action.”

“The elected represent a healthy mix of veterans and first-timers to the House, all bound by solemn commitment to the transformation of our country and make the 21st century as India’s. I fondly hope that all the elected make good use of this opportunity over the next 6 years,” he said.

Extending a warm welcome to them, Naidu hoped to meet all of them at the earliest and wished them success in their endeavours to contribute their bit to the transformation of the nation.



