RS deputy chair’s post: Oppn may field Manoj Jha against Harivansh

New Delhi Several opposition parties have decided to field Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha for the September 14 election to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson’s post against Harivansh of the Janata Dal (United), people familiar with the development said.

Harivansh, who was Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson until his term ended in April, will be the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

The contest between Jha and Harivansh is interesting given that they belong to two main rival parties in Bihar and the election to the deputy chairperson’s post in the Rajya Sabha comes ahead of upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Jha will file his papers on Friday, the last date for filing the nominations, in the presence of senior leaders of various opposition parties, said a Congress leader, one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity.

Apart from the RJD, the parties supporting him are the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (M), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League. The Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to support Jha because it had reservations about backing a Congress candidate.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress party’s deputy leader in the Upper House Anand Sharma, its chief whip Jairam Ramesh and leaders from other parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Left parties, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will accompany Jha when he files his nomination papers on Friday, said the Congress leader cited above..

The Congress, an ally of the RJD, has maintained that it will not let the post of deputy chairman go uncontested and had proposed that opposition parties put up a joint candidate in the September 14 election despite the NDA having a clear edge.

In the 245-member House, the BJP-led NDA’s strength is 116. There is one vacancy in the Upper House.

The Congress had initially approached the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to suggest a name but the southern party was not keen to put a candidate. It then requested the RJD to allow Jha to contest the election. The Congress had been confident that the DMK would let Tiruchi Siva contest the election.

The RJD leadership accepted the proposal and named Jha as the joint opposition candidate against JD(U)’s Harivansh, who was re-elected to the Upper House from Bihar soon after his retirement in April.

In August 2018, after the retirement of PJ Kurien of the Congress, Harivansh was elected the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson. As the NDA candidate, he defeated BK Hariprasad of the Congress. While Harivansh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad won 105 votes.

On Thursday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar telephoned his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and sought his party’s support for Harivansh. Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), with nine members in the Rajya Sabha, had supported Harivansh in the last election as well.

NDA floor managers are trying to reach out to the opposition parties to build a consensus to ensure that Harivansh is elected unanimously, said the Congress leader cited above..