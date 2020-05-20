Sections
Home / India News / RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh protests against changes to labour laws, petitions President

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh protests against changes to labour laws, petitions President

Workers associated with the BMS held a demonstration and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to put a halt to the changes announced by the states.

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The BMS has also criticised several state governments, including the BJP-ruled Gujarat for failing to address the concerns of the migrant workers, pointing out that while the union government has issued directive to all states to provide transport facilities, workers are continuing to walk back home. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the labour arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday organised a nationwide protest against what it called was the “black ordinance brought by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat” and the “unilateral” changes in labour laws by 11 other states.

Workers associated with the BMS held a demonstration and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to put a halt to the changes announced by the states.

The protests were carried out in small groups with the members maintaining social distancing norms, the BMS said.

“The protest is against-not making proper facilities for migrant labourers; non payment of wages for the lockdown period; irregularities in providing Covid-19 benefits; not making travel arrangement for migrant labourers to return to their home states; increasing working hours from 8-12 hours and unbridled privatisation,” BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhaya said.



The BMS has also criticised several state governments, including the BJP-ruled Gujarat for failing to address the concerns of the migrant workers, pointing out that while the union government has issued directive to all states to provide transport facilities, workers are continuing to walk back home.

Among those who participated in the demonstrations were the uranium mine workers in Jaduguda (Jharkhand); copper mine workers of Malajkhand (MP), workers in the coal belt, marine fish workers of Kerala, migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Electricity employees of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, NHM workers of Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Beedi workers of Telangana, industrial workers of Rajasthan, Punjab, MP, Jharkhand and Delhi and several PSU workers.

Trade unions allied to the Congress and Left parties and other non-affiliated organisations have also called a nationwide hunger strike on May 22 to protest against the dilution of labour laws.

Unions such as the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), a frontal organisation of the Congress, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is affiliated to the Communist Party of India-Marxist(CPI-M), the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) have joined hands against the move by state governments to amend laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Was close to signing for Chelsea, reveals Roberto Carlos
May 20, 2020 19:28 IST
Covid-19 tally rises to 248 in Jharkhand
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
Assam issues fresh guidelines for flood relief camps in view of Covid-19
May 20, 2020 19:25 IST
Devotees donate Rs 2 cr to India’s richest temple in April under e-Hundi
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.