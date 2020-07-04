Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus

RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus

RSS has been following the directives and norms issued by the government for containment of coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:03 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RSS’s gurudakshina programme was originally scheduled to start tomorrow. (Hindustan Times)

The Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to defer its annual guru dakshina program that was supposed to start on Sunday, in the wake of the corona pandemic.

According to people aware of the developments, the annual program, when RSS functionaries and volunteers apart from BJP leaders donate a part of their salaries on the day of Guru Purnima, will now be held after a month.

Donations made are kept secret with the name of the donor and the donated amount not disclosed. The collected money is used for undertaking various programmes of the RSS as well as for meeting everyday expenses.

This is not the first programme that the RSS, the ideological fount of the BJP, has deferred on account of the corona pandemic. In March, when the outbreak was in its initial stage, the Sangh called off the meeting of its highest decision making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

It also called off some other public programmes that were subsequently scheduled and even encouraged volunteers to organise shakhas online.

A functionary said the organisation has been following government’s directions on social distancing and other protocols in place to check the spread of the virus.

“Volunteers who have been involved in seva work; providing ration, medicines and organising blood donation camps have been ensuring that they don’t violate the rules of social distancing and take precautions such as wearing masks,” said the functionary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Increased fare, low footfall: Pandemic hits auto-rickshaw drivers, passengers in Ludhiana alike
Jul 04, 2020 22:15 IST
132 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2020 22:14 IST
Entry at Palghar waterfalls, beaches barred
Jul 04, 2020 22:12 IST
Mason Greenwood double helps Man Utd to 5-2 win over Bournemouth
Jul 04, 2020 22:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.