Sections
Home / India News / RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report

RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other office-bearers discussed the ways to make the proposed “bhoomi pujan” of a Ram temple in Ayodhya a big event by complying with Covid-19 protocols, they said.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bhopal

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat also held virtual talks with some functionaries based in Nagpur, Delhi and other places during the conclave. (PTI)

Top office-bearers of the RSS discussed Ram temple, the Sino-India stand-off and other issues facing the country amidst the Covid-19 crisis during the four-day meeting which concluded here on Friday, Sangh sources said on Saturday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other office-bearers discussed the ways to make the proposed “bhoomi pujan” of a Ram temple in Ayodhya a big event by complying with Covid-19 protocols, they said.

Strengthening the Swadeshi movement to counter the Chinese expansionism was also discussed, according to the sources.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had recently said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground breaking ceremony on August 5.



The four-day conclave, which began on July 21, was held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Residential School in Sharda Vihar area on the outskirts of the Madhya Pradesh capital.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief also held virtual talks with some functionaries based in Nagpur, Delhi and other places during the conclave, they added.

Bhagwat left for Nagpur this morning, a police officer said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today
Jul 25, 2020 17:16 IST
Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre
Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST
Three Ludhiana cops hurt as liquor smugglers speed off from check post
Jul 25, 2020 17:13 IST
Staying in bio-secure environment intense and challenging: Pope
Jul 25, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.