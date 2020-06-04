Sections
Home / India News / RSS worker injured in clash dies in Madhya Pradesh, 24 arrested

RSS worker injured in clash dies in Madhya Pradesh, 24 arrested

The police claimed that the RSS worker had posted a message on social media which led to a clash with members of another community.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 07:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The police said that it was not a case of mob lynching. (Representative photo/HT)

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested 24 people after the death of a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Khandwa district, 271 kilometres south west of capital Bhopal. The 28-year-old succumbed to his injuries sustained in a clash on May 28, in a hospital in Indore on Sunday, said the police.

According to police, all the accused in the case have been arrested and sent to jail.

The worker has been identified as Rajesh Phulmali, a resident of village Hapla Deepla. Additional Superintendent of Police Seema Alawa claimed that Phulmali had posted a message on social media which led to a clash with members of another community.

She said people from both the groups sustained injuries in the violence. “The deceased was working for the RSS. Since he had sustained serious injuries he was referred to Indore where he died on Sunday. FIRs had been lodged from both the sides,” she said.



Alawa said the accused were booked under sections 147, 148, 188 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of Disaster Management Act. After Phulmali’s death, Section 302 of IPC was added to the FIR.

Superintendent of Police, Khandwa, Vivek Singh said, “It was not a case of mob lynching. The both sides were engaged in feuds for a long time. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village and the situation is under control.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mike Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of countries including India on Covid-19 situation
Jun 04, 2020 07:57 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double in 15 days, tally surges over 22k
Jun 04, 2020 07:58 IST
‘Facing results of three years of immature leadership’: Mattis rips into Trump
Jun 04, 2020 07:53 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: 26 flights to depart from Canada from June 9 to June 30
Jun 04, 2020 07:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.