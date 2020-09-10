‘RT-PCR must for all symptomatic Covid-19 negative patients’: Health ministry tells states

To ensure that no positive case of Covid-19 is missed, the Union health ministry on Thursday again directed states to mandatorily retest all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen tests through the confirmatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

The ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have written to states after complaints were received that in some states negative symptomatic cases through rapid antigen-based tests (RAT) were not being confirmed through an RT-PCR based test, raising the risk of disease transmission at a greater rate.

“…the Union Health Ministry and the ICMR have jointly written to all the States/UTs and urged them to ensure that all symptomatic negative cases of RAT are mandatorily retested using the RT-PCR test. This is necessary to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and do not spread the disease among their contacts,” the health ministry said in a statement.

An antigen is a foreign molecule that induces an immune response in the body in the form of production of antibodies against a disease. Detecting its presence through an antigen-based test determines any present infection.

“This will also ensure early detection and isolation/hospitalization of such false negatives. It has also been reiterated in the joint letter that while the RAT is being used to increase access and availability of testing in the field, RT-PCR remains the gold standard of Covid-19 tests,” it added.

The states have also been asked to urgently establish a monitoring mechanism in each district and at the state level with a designated officer or a team to follow up such cases.

“These teams shall analyse details of the RAT conducted daily in the districts and states and ensure that there are no delays in retesting of all symptomatic negative cases. The aim of States/UTs should be to ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out. They have also been advised to undertake a regular analysis to monitor the incidence of positives during the RT-PCR tests conducted as a follow-up,” the statement read.

As per the ICMR guidelines, all symptomatic (fever, cough or breathlessness) negative cases of Rapid Antigen Tests, and asymptomatic negative cases of RAT that develop symptoms within 2 to 3 days of being tested negative, must necessarily be retested through an RT-PCR test.

“The idea is to minimise the percentage of missed positives to effectively curb disease transmission. To be able to control the disease better, it is important to pick up all infected at the early stages of the disease. The letter has gone to states to reiterate the need to follow up rapid antigen testing guidelines adequately,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

The ICMR approved the antigen-based testing for Covid-19 diagnosis in India on June 14, since then it has been instrumental in ramping up testing across the country as part of government’s ‘test, track and treat’ strategy to control the spread of the viral infection. However, experts in the field of virology also say that it is important to get the confirmatory test done using RT-PCR as the test is more accurate.

A senior virologist in a government laboratory, who didn’t want to be named, said, “I won’t recommend antigen test, with its low sensitivity, as a first line of screening test as no positives should be missed. In this case, you have a possibility of missing at least 15-20 percent of the positive cases.”

“False positives are still okay as you may be overestimating a disease, but there shouldn’t be any false negatives as that would essentially mean the disease is being underestimated. If symptomatic negative individuals are confirmed through an RT-PCR, there will still be a percentage of asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases who won’t be tested and will be missed,” the virologist added.

According to the ICMR, antigen-based testing comprises about 30-40 percent of all tests performed for Covid-19 diagnosis currently.