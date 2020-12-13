Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / RTGS facility to be available round the clock from mid-night tonight

RTGS facility to be available round the clock from mid-night tonight

“RTGS facility becomes operational 24X7 from 12.30 am tonight. Congratulations to the teams from RBI, IFTAS and the service partners who made this possible,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a tweet.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 17:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Mumbai

In October, the RBI had announced that RTGS will be available round-the-clock on all days of the year. (Mint Archives)

The Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) for high-value transactions will become available round-the-clock from 00:30 hours Monday onwards, making India one of the few countries in the world to operate the system 24X7.

In October, the RBI had announced that RTGS will be available round-the-clock on all days of the year.

“RTGS facility becomes operational 24X7 from 12.30 am tonight. Congratulations to the teams from RBI, IFTAS and the service partners who made this possible,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a tweet.

India will become one of the few countries in the world to operate its RTGS system round-the-clock throughout the year.



RTGS on 24X7X365 facility comes within a year of RBI operationalising NEFT 24x7. NEFT is a popular mode for small-value transactions.

RTGS, which began its operations on March 26, 2004 with a soft launch involving four banks, presently handles 6.35 lakh transactions daily for a value of Rs 4.17 lakh crore across 237 participant banks.

The average ticket size for RTGS in November 2020 was Rs 57.96 lakh, making it a truly large value payment system.

RTGS uses ISO 20022 format which is the best-in-class messaging standard for financial transactions. The feature of positive confirmation for credit to beneficiary accounts is also available in RTGS.

“Round the clock availability of RTGS will provide extended flexibility to businesses for effecting payments and will enable introduction of additional settlement cycles in ancillary payment systems. This can also be leveraged to enhance operations of Indian financial markets and cross-border payments,” RBI had said last week.

Earlier, RBI had decided not to levy charges on transactions through NEFT and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system in order to promote digital transactions in the country, and asked banks to pass on the benefits to the customers.

The RBI used to levy minimum charges on banks for transactions routed through RTGS and NEFT. Banks, in turn, levied charges on their customers.

RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers, while NEFT is used for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Unidentified person booked for emails on minor sent to dad, school principal
by HTC
West Bengal’s famed ‘Poush Mela’ to be called off due to Covid restrictions
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
UK, EU say talks will continue on post-Brexit trade deal
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Criticism of 2018 Test win against Australia holds no merit: Kuldeep
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.