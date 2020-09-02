Rumblings in Uttarakhand BJP as MLA questions government

BJP MLA and former party state president Bishan Singh Chuphal has alleged that the government officials and bureaucrats in Uttarakhand are not listening to party MLAs making them face a difficult situation in their constituencies.

Chuphal, who is a legislator from Didihat constituency in Kumaon, has reportedly been in touch with other party MLAs who are not happy with their voices not being heard. This development has come at a time when the party has started its preparation for the assembly elections scheduled in 2022.

The rumblings within the party were evident a few days back when BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat stated that party MLAs themselves need to work hard in their constituencies and not just bank on PM Narendra Modi’s name for getting votes. When it sparked a controversy with Opposition Congress leaders saying that it meant the Modi wave had ended, Bhagat later tried to clarify by stating, “PM Modi is the greatest and the most influential leader of the world and the party will make people aware of projects being carried out in the state with his blessings.”

Chuphal, speaking about the fresh developments, said, “We are unhappy that the officials are not listening to us. They are not ready to address our issues or resolve them.”

On dissent against the party leadership and his efforts to gather like-minded party MLAs from the Kumaon region, Chuphal said, “We have no issues with the party leadership but the officials.”

“As far as meetings are concerned, I am meeting all kinds of people who come to me with their different issues. As a public figure, it’s my job to resolve their issues. However, the government should do something on the issue of officials not listening to us as public representatives,” said Chuphal.

The political experts, meanwhile, claim that the development involving some sort of a dissent among the party MLAs, especially Chuphal has much to do with the Cabinet expansion, as there are three ministerial berths yet to be filled.

Political analyst SMA Kazmi, who has been keeping an eye on state politics for over a decade, said, “Chuphal is using pressure tactics considering the Cabinet expansion regarding which there were reports that it was going to happen soon.”

“Being a senior MLA, he was unhappy since he was not made minister in the Cabinet after the party came to power in 2017. Now, when only less than a year is left, he is trying to pressurise the party leadership for getting a ministerial berth,” said Kazmi.

He said that the issue of officials not listening to the party MLAs is also significant as ‘MLAs have to face the public in their area.’

The Opposition Congress has meanwhile found an opportunity to attack the BJP, which often takes a dig on ‘factionalism and differences in the state Congress.’

Leader of Opposition in the state, Indira Hridayesh, said the current developments show that all was not well in the ruling party. “MLAs are complaining that neither development is being done nor the officials are listening to them. The public is not happy with this too,” she said.

“Despite a heavy majority, the government is not able to deliver. If it’s not focused on development even now, then the public will soon come out in protest on the roads,” said Hridayesh.

The BJP, however, tried to downplay the developments and said, ‘some MLAs have put their issues before the party forum.’

“There are no differences with the party leadership but there are issues regarding the government officials. Those have been put at the party forum by some MLAs which are being addressed by the leadership in the party as well as the state government,” said Devendra Bhasin, BJP state vice-president.