Rural parts of Maharashtra witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:49 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Mumbai: Rural Maharashtra has been reporting a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on the back of easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in end-March to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak, the movement of the people to these areas from urban centres, and poor healthcare infrastructure, officials said.

Thane rural, Palghar, Raigad rural, the outskirts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have reported a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A similar trend has been recorded in other rural areas of districts such as Nashik, Aurangabad, Dhule, and Sangli.

Thane city, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar in Thane district have reported 282, 195, 46 Covid-19 cases, respectively, on Sunday, as compared to 349, 358, 275 cases, respectively, on July 5.



Vasai-Virar in Palghar, too, has reported a dip to 208 from 239 daily cases on July 5.

However, the cases in rural parts of Thane, Palghar, and even in Raigad have reported a spike.

Palghar rural and Raigad reported 113 cases and 247 Covid-19 cases, respectively, on Sunday, as compared to 70 and 162, respectively, on July 5.

In rural Pune, too, the Covid-19 cases went up to 485 on Sunday, as compared to 47 on July 5.

A similar trend was reported in rural parts of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Nagpur districts. “Some districts like Thane, Jalgaon are an exception to the trend,” said a health department official.

He attributed the spike in Covid-19 cases in rural areas to the easing of lockdown restrictions and poor healthcare infrastructure.

“In some districts, the Covid-19 cases are rising. Khed, Haveli, and Mulshi tehsils in Pune districts have reported a spike in Covid-19 cases because these areas are adjacent to Pune city,” said Dr. Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

The doubling rate of the cases in other districts in Maharashtra such as Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Chandrapur is also high at 8.6, 7.5, and 13.2 days, respectively.

While in cities like Mumbai and Malegaon, the corresponding rate is 48 and 67 days, respectively, according to a Mumbai University report prepared by a group headed by economist Neeraj Hatekar.

