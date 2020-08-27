Rush at stops defeats distancing in Delhi buses

New Delhi: How long do people wait at a stop for a bus in the Capital? Five minutes? Fifteen minutes? Half an hour?

For 37-year-old Bhupinder Chaudhary, waiting for bus 544 or 540 at the AIIMS bus stop on one afternoon, the answer was 2 hours, 10 minutes, and counting. Milling around were 35-40 people like him, waiting as bus after bus filled to the reduced Covid capacity of 20 passengers drove by. Social distancing collapsed every now and then as Chaudhary and the others would rush in a horde, jostling to get to the door first only to be turned away. For many, masks came off as patience wore thin.

“Three buses that would have taken me to Uday Park have already gone. They were full as per the new seating rule and the driver doesn’t stop the bus. I thought I should have my packed lunch but dropped the idea because if an empty bus comes while I am eating, these two hours would have gone to waste,” said Chaudhary, a daily wage earner who does glass fittings as a job.

The scene at Delhi’s bus stops underscores a new worry for the Capital’s fight against Covid-19 and illustrates a transportation crisis. Buses are now the lone mass transit option available for a city of nearly 20 million people. The consequence is long waiting times at bus stops, where people are hardly able to keep the suggested six feet distance from one another, and the crowding makes screening of symptomatic people virtually impossible.

Officials are now urging the restarting of the Delhi Metro, where ridership will also need to be reduced in order to allow for social distancing, raising the possibility of crowding at and outside stations -- a factor that experts now say will need to be addressed at priority.

“To prevent crowding inside public transport vehicles isn’t sufficient. The capacity of public transport must be expanded to prevent crowding at bus stops and train stations,” said Shreya Gadepalli, who leads the South Asia Programme of the Institute for Transport and Development Policy (ITDP) .

Since July, economic activity has picked up in the city as offices and factories reopen after two-and-a-half months of lockdown that eroded earnings in an unprecedented manner. Compared to June 30, use of public transport as well as visits to office districts has increased considerably in recent days. According to Google Mobility Reports, visits to workplaces on June 30 (a Tuesday) was down by 48% compared to pre-pandemic levels. On August 18 (also a Tuesday), this number had risen by 8 percentage point.

Gadepalli said that scientists in other countries have evidence that the virus is airborne, which suggests that the universal use of masks rather than physical distancing might be the most important solution to contain the spread of the virus. “Studies have not found public transport as Covid-19 hotspots. Singapore, Japan, and many European countries have relaxed physical distancing rules within public transport but mandate the use of masks and instruct passengers to not speak to stop droplets from going airborne,” she said.

But adhering to rules becomes a challenge when people spend frustrating hours waiting for transport. Commuters HT spoke to during office hours at AIIMS, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar – some of the city’s main bus stops that now see daily footfall of around 100,000 – said their wait times have now gone up to as high as three hours, from the roughly 45 minutes before the pandemic.

“Some people feel Corona has gone and do not practice mask wearing or physical distance. While inside buses it feels fine, the risk of contracting the virus seems very high at bus stops because they are always crowded. I worry if anyone is infected and not wearing the mask properly,” said Shahdaab Ali, an undergraduate student at Ram Lal Anand College in South campus, who said he avoids travelling in buses during peak hours now.

Others HT spoke to said it is economic compulsion that drives them. “The government has allowed all offices to open, but there is no transportation. People like us, who earn ₹10,000-Rs 14,000 per month and have four children, how are we supposed to commute if there is not even an adequate number of buses in the city? No one is prosecuting auto-rickshaws who are overcharging customers in the garb of ‘lockdown’,” said Ravinder Kumar, who arrived at Anand Vihar with his son from his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Kumar recently returned to Delhi to try to resume his business in Dwarka Mor area as a street vendor selling peanuts and sprouts.

Delhi at present has around 6,100 buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and those operated by private companies under the Cluster Bus system. Previously, they would carry 35-60 people depending on the time of day and the route, but are now required to take in no more than 20 in order to prevent transmission of the coronavirus on board.

The Covid-19 normal has also forced the Delhi government to deploy civil defence volunteers to manage crowds and carry out thermal screenings to ensure people with flu-like symptoms do not board a bus.

“Using these guns on every passenger boarding a bus consumes so much time that there will be stampedes and accidents,” said Ashok Kumar, a volunteer deployed at an Anand Vihar bus stop.

Another volunteer said crowd management collapses as people break into a sprint to claim the few seats that are available. “Drivers stop the bus not at the designated spot but a few metres away. As a result, only a few passengers who manage to run the fastest are able to board buses. The drivers, in any case, allow only those many people to board who get down from it,” said Pawan Singh, posted at the ITO bus stop.

For women passengers, this is an added difficulty. “Most of the women are not able to beat the men in the short sprint to reach the bus. They do this purposefully because they do not get any revenue from us now,” said 56-year-old Karuna Gurnani, a clerk who works at CGO Complex, referring to the free bus ride scheme for women.

While no cluster or DTC buses were seen carrying more than 20-22 passengers, the rule of buses running at 50% capacity was being openly flouted by privately run mini buses that operate across the city, especially along border districts.

At Anand Vihar, the first major transport hub for people coming in from Uttar Pradesh, scores of migrant workers were seen arriving in state-run buses of the neighbouring state. When HT visited the area, most of these mini buses were packed and few were seen wearing masks.

“The mini buses are operated privately. Since DTC and cluster buses are not running to their full capacity, a lot of private buses are out on the roads making brisk business while undermining all preventive measures. We will intensify our drive to prosecute and impound private buses that are not following social distancing norms,” said KK Dahiya, special commissioner (transport), in Delhi’s transport department.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said with the Delhi Metro not operating, demand for buses in Delhi has gone up manifolds. “The Delhi Metro used to carry around 2.5 million passengers every day. Even if we assume the majority of them are now using their private vehicles or cabs to work, that still leaves lakhs of people who are falling back on our buses,” said Gahlot.

Data showed that in March this year, DTC and cluster buses together carried over 3.2 million passengers every day, which in August is now down to 1.3 million, largely due to the 20-passenger limit.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head, epidemiology, ICMR, said the Delhi Metro, once it opens, may also face similar crowding issues.

“Only around 300 people will be able to board at a time. So, crowd management at the stations will be very important. Anyone who is found wearing masks the wrong way should not be allowed to enter the metro premises and the same should be practiced even at the bus stops. It is to be seen how social distancing will be managed inside the metro. Also, the DMRC should ensure common touch points like handles inside trains are frequently sanitised. It will be easier said than done though,” he said.