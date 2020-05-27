Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Russia announces postponement of Brics and SCO Summits in wake of Covid-19

Russia announces postponement of Brics and SCO Summits in wake of Covid-19

The two summits were to be held in St Petersburg during July 21-23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend both meetings.

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The two summits were to be held in St Petersburg during July 21-23.(PTI Photo)

Russia announced on Wednesday that summit meetings of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which it was to host in July, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two summits were to be held in St Petersburg during July 21-23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend both meetings.

“In view of the coronavirus pandemic and the related restrictions, the Organising Committee to Prepare and Support Russia’s SCO Presidency in 2019-2020 and BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 decided to postpone the BRICS leaders’ meeting and the meetings of the SCO Heads of State Council, initially scheduled to take place on July 21-23, 2020, in St Petersburg,” said an official statement from the Kremlin.

“The new dates for these summits will be determined on the basis of the epidemiological situation in the states participating in these associations, and around the world,” the statement added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Drive team brings ‘Share Folders’ feature in beta, opens it up for select users: Here’s how it will work
May 27, 2020 22:10 IST
Boeing begins cutting workforce with 6,770 layoffs in US
May 27, 2020 22:08 IST
TikTok rating improves as Google removes more reviews
May 27, 2020 22:06 IST
Google Stadia gets 1440p streaming option for desktops
May 27, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.