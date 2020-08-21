Russian DJ held in Goa: Friends back home launch crowd-funding for her release

A Russian disc jockey (DJ), who was arrested by the Goa Police’s Crime Branch on charges of possessing drugs on August 15, has found support among her friends and well-wishers back home, as they have launched a crowd-funding campaign on social media to help raise funds for her bail, legal and other incidental expenses.

DJ Elena Emelyanova, who goes by her stage name ‘Sunrise Dark’, was a popular attraction at Russian rave parties in Goa. She was among the three foreigners and 20 Indian nationals, including an actor, who were arrested by the police at night on August 15 on charges of possession of narcotics.

The Crime Branch authorities had kept the local police in the dark and busted a rave party at a hired villa in Vagator. Altogether, 23 people were arrested and narcotics, including cocaine, hashish and ecstasy, etc, worth Rs 9 lakh were seized.

The arrested accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The arrested accused include actor Kapil Jhaveri whose photographs with several ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leaders such as Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and state party president Vinay Tendulkar have gone viral on social media.

Shailesh Shetty, a close aide of independent Goa lawmaker Rohan Khaunte, was also arrested later.

Eva Ova (29), a Czech Republic national, and Ana Nucamendo (28) from Mexico are the other two arrested accused foreigners.

The social media campaign that has been launched in several Russian cities is appealing to the public to donate generously for the release of Emelyanova on bail. The drive claimed that she has been falsely implicated.

“Our beloved friend Lena (Elena) is a good person. She is an incredibly bright DJ, who gives us only positive emotions and music … she was invited to play at a party on August 15 ... her love for music is boundless … suddenly, the police came and arrested her,” said the appeal shared by Viktoriya Uvarovska, a Russian national.

“I ask for your help in collecting money for the release of an innocent girl. She has been charged with organising an illegal party. But she is a DJ, who was invited to play at the party. She didn’t even get a chance to be at the console,” it stated.

The appeal contains three bank account numbers, including two in Russia and also the State Bank of India’s Porvorim branch in Goa, where the donations can be sent to get legal redressal for Emelyanova.

Agni Pavalonka, another Russian national, is also part of the social media campaign to ensure Emelyanova’s release on bail.

There was a free-for-all at Pavalonka’s farewell party in early August that had spilled on the streets in Goa. Later, police had booked the party organisers for the unruly scenes and violation of law and order.

The social media campaigners for Emelyanova have cited that the other two accused were released on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each, but the DJ would need more money because she has been held on charges of possession of cocaine.

However, the police contradicted Emelyanova’s supporters’ version.

Shobit Saksena, superintendent of police (SP), anti-narcotic cell (ANC), Goa, said none of those booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, has been released on bail yet.