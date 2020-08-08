Russian President Putin offers condolences to Prez Kovind, PM Modi on Kerala plane crash

Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on the plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. (via REUTERS )

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent his condolences on the plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode that killed 18 people and injured over 100 others.

In a message addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“Please accept our deep condolences for the tragic consequences of the plane crash at the airport in Kozhikode. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those who suffered from this disaster,” read a statement by the Russian president.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at the airport in Kozhikode while landing amid heavy rainfall and fell into a gorge 35 feet below splitting into two parts on Friday evening.

Civil aviation ministry’s investigation agency, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has recovered digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the crashed plane and investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri went to Kozhikode on Saturday and took stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures.