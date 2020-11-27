Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / S Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart; discusses Covid-19, strategic cooperation

S Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart; discusses Covid-19, strategic cooperation

Jaishankar, on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived in Dubai on Wednesday night.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaishankar met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed advancement of cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: DrSJaishankar/ Twitter)

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday met his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and took stock of India and UAE’s bilateral ties and growing cooperation.

“Was so nice to meet FM @ABZayed again. Took stock of our growing cooperation. Discussed further opportunities to work together in a changing world. Experiences from the COVID era hold lessons for both of us. Thank him for his gracious hospitality,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

 

Jaishankar, on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived in Dubai on Wednesday night.



On the second day of his tour, Jaishankar met the members of the Indian community in the UAE and assured them of the government’s responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy.”“Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi,” Jaishankar had said in a tweet.

More than 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, the MEA had said in a statement before the commencement of the minister’s visit. The coronavirus has infected over 163,000 people and claimed 563 lives in the UAE.

After UAE, Jaishankar will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour. The foreign affairs minister will present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Jaishankar’s visit is the first in-person visit to Seychelles since the Covid-19 pandemic and the first high-level interaction after the national elections in the country, news agency PTI reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Nov 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:28 IST
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
Nov 27, 2020 08:03 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Why angry farmers in ‘Dilli Chalo’ want to storm the national capital and all the latest news
Nov 27, 2020 09:23 IST
Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC to hear Lalu Yadav’s bail plea today
Nov 27, 2020 09:23 IST
Scientists develop new gene therapy for eye disease
Nov 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Now mandatory lessons on India’s scientific, spiritual heritage for IIIT-A students
Nov 27, 2020 09:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.